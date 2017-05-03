EISREGEN Debut “Tiefrot” Music Video

Eisregen's new album, Fleischfilm, will be released on May 5th via Massacre Records. The album is an homage to the wild Italian cinema of the ’70s and ‘80s. Check out a Adrian Keindorf-directed video for the album track, “Tiefrot”, available for streaming below.

Eisregen's 12th album will be available as jewel case CD, limited digipak with bonus track, limited and numbered vinyl LP with gatefold cover, digital download as well as a limited box set, including the album as a digipak w/ bonus track, a patch, 3D glasses and 3D art cards.

Fleischfilm was mixed and mastered by Markus Stock at Klangschmiede Studio E. Adrian Keindorf is responsible for the cover and booklet artwork.

Tracklisting:

“Drei Mütter”

“Hauch des Todes”

“Jenseits der Dunkelheit”

“Die letzte Reise des Alan Yates (Metamorphose 2)”

“Auf den Spuren der Säge”

“Tiefrot”

“Nahe der Friedhofsmauer”

“Menschenfresser”

“Syndikat des Schreckens”

“Im Blutrausch”

“Satan der Rache”

“Nachts kommt das Delirium” (Digipak Bonus)

“Tiefrot” video: