EISREGEN Release "Deutsches Bierlied" Music Video
June 3, 2020, an hour ago
German extreme metal outfit, Eisregen, will release its new album, Leblos, on June 19 via Massacre Records. The new digital single, "Deutsches Bierlied" is out now - and believe us, you probably haven't heard Eisregen (well the band's project entitled Die räudigen Rennsteigrebellen, to be exact) like this before. Watch the official video for the song below:
The Leblos album was mixed and mastered by Markus Stock at Klangschmiede Studio E in Germany. svartir andar graphix is responsible for the creation of the album's artwork. A video for the title track is available below.
Leblos will be available as a 2-CD media-book, limited edition gatefold vinyl LP in different colors, limited edition box set with exclusive content as well as download and stream. The media-book edition will include a bonus disc entitled Die Räudigen Rennsteigrebellen. The bonus disc will also be available as a strictly limited edition 7" vinyl EP with a cover artwork created by Yantit himself. The album as well as the 7" is available for pre-order here.
Tracklisting:
2CD Mediabook:
"Ruhet sanft"
"Pechschwarz"
"Erstschlag"
"1000 Jahre Nacht"
"Leblos"
"Schlachtraum"
"Atme Asche"
"Mein Leichenwerk"
"Wangenrot"
"Mutter schneidet"
"Drauß' vom Häuten komm' ich her"
Bonus CD - Die Räudigen Rennsteigrebellen:
"Deutsches Bierlied"
"Grünes Herz"
"Wenn es draußen dunkel wird"
"Zeit zu Saufen"
Die Räudigen Rennsteigrebellen
Side A
"Deutsches Bierlied"
"Grünes Herz"
"Wenn es draußen dunkel wird"
Side B
"Zeit zu Saufen"
"Leblos" video:
(Photo - Sebastian Spelda)