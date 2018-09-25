EISREGEN Release Lyric Video For New Song “Knochentorte”

Eisregen, the German masters of the macabre, have released a lyric video for the new song "Knochentorte", featured on their upcoming 13th studio album, Fegefeuer, out on October 26th via Massacre Records. Watch the clip below.

From a musical point of view, Eisregen stayed true to themselves. The macabre and genius lyrics by M. Roth will once again cause mixed reactions - you'll either love them or find them distasteful... there's no middle ground.

Fegefeuer will be available as CD, limited 2CD Digipak (Mediabook format), limited vinyl LP, stream, download as well as limited box-set with exclusive content.

Standard cover:

Digipak cover:

Tracklisting:

“Vorhölle”

“Fegefeuer”

“Knochentorte”

“Oben auf dem Leichenberg”

“Alice im Wundenland”

“Axtmann”

“Es lauert”

“Opfer”

“Die Bruderschaft des 7. Tages”

“Fahlmondmörder”

“Ich mach dich bleich”

Digipak bonus tracks:

“The Gate Of Nanna” (Beherit cover)

“Black Magic Mushrooms” (Mysticum cover)

“Das 4. Tier aß den Mutterwitz” (Bethlehem cover)

“Knochentorte” lyric video: