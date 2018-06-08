EISREGEN Release Satan liebt dich EP; New Teaser Video Streaming

German extreme metallers Eisregen have released a new teaser video for their Satan liebt dich EP, out today via Massacre Records. Order the title here, and watch the video below.

The Satan liebt dich EP (Satan Loves You), contains seven new and previously unreleased songs and should shorten the waiting time until the band's 13th studio album, to be released this fall.

Satan liebt dich was mixed and mastered by Markus Stock at Klangschmiede Studio E. Drummer Yantit took care of the cover artwork.

The EP record release show takes place tonight, June 8th, at the Heudepot in Tambach-Dietharz, Germany. The gig's motto is "Metal im Thüringer Wald 2018". Eisregen will be joined by their label mates Grabak and Hardholz.

Tracklisting:

"Fahlmondmörder"

"Satan liebt dich"

"Onkel Fritze"

"Menschenmetzger Fritz" (Transilvanian Beef Club)

"For God Your Soul" (Pungent Stench cover)

"Mein Eichensarg" (Schirenc plays Eisregen)

"13 russische Krebsschweine"

"Menschenmetzger Fritz" (Transilvanian Beef Club) video:

"Satan liebt dich" video: