Ejected SLAYER Fan Who Attempted To Swim Back Into Toronto Show Immortalized on Budweiser Can

According to Exclaim!, Chris LaRocque - who on May 29, 2018 infamously got kicked out of a Slayer show at Toronto's Budweiser Stage and attempted to swim back in - has been immortalized on a commemorative can of Budweiser beer.

The new can commemorates the venue's 25th anniversary, with a design that honours 25 acts that have performed at the venue since it opened in 1995 as the Molson Amphitheatre.

Read the full story at Exclaim!, and see LaRocque's Facebook post below.