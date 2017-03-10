EKTOMORF Announce CD/DVD Live Release Warpath

Hungarian neo thrash masters Ektomorf are set to release their new DVD, titled Warpath, on May 5th. Warpath includes the band's entire gig from Wacken Open Air 2016 on DVD and CD, plus an amazing more than 60 minutes long, brutally honest and heavily entertaining behind-the-scenes documentary of Ektomorf’s tour life: "Live And Life On The Road". This is real as it gets. Audio mix was again handled by the band's longtime engineer Tue Madsen (Antfarm studios).

CD/DVD tracklisting:

“Aggressor”

“Move On”

“Ambush In The Night”

“Holocaust”

“Black Flag”

“Evil By Nature”

“United Nations”

“Leech”

“Fuck You All”

“I Know Them”

“Outcast”

“Live And Life On The Road” (road movie; DVD only)