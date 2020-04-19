EKTOMORF - Exclusive Napalm Sofa Series Live Show Available (Video)

On Sunday, April 5th, Hungarian groove/thrash metal icons Ektomorf played an exclusive streaming concert, live on Facebook, as part of the #NapalmSofaSeries. Check out the complete set at this location.

Ektomorf officially signed with Napalm Records and Napalm Events earlier this year. Two years after their latest chart breaking album, Fury, they’ve reconnected to their roots and choose to reincarnate stronger than ever before. Napalm Records is looking forward to work on a new record with these exceptional musicians.

Over the course of the past twenty-six years and uncountable worldwide live shows, Ektomorf have established themselves to a powerful position in the groove/thrash metal scene. Their earthshaking grooves not only perfectly match with Zoli’s rough vocals, but always come along with a critical, strong message. Ektomorf are tearing down the walls to unite everyone with their mesmerizing, yet energetic sound.

Zoltan "Zoli" Farkas on the signing: “I am very happy and proud to be a part of the Napalm family now. This is definitely a new chapter in my career that reaches the next level with the combination of Napalm Records and Napalm Events. Napalm Records is the best label I can imagine to release the new Ektomorf album and to go new ways together with us.

"Napalm Events is very well established by now and I can't wait to go on a world tour again with the new album and play further countries. I am very thankful to my new manager Tom, he made this work out. We visited together the Napalm team in Berlin last week. We had very good conversations and a lot of fun. The combination of Napalm Records and Napalm Events is really unique because of the close cooperation. I am super motivated and can’t wait to start with the Napalm team. The new chapter starts now!”

Markus Jakob, Napalm Records, adds: ”We’re happy to welcome Ektomorf to the Napalm family and work hard on both album and live activities! Zoltan for sure is one of the hardest working metal musicians out there and definitely outdid himself on the upcoming record - expect nothing but a cross-generational thrash manifesto! Here’s to a bright and heavy mutual future!”

[Pictured above, L to R: Billie Klein (Napalm Records), Thorsten Harm (Napalm Events), Markus Jakob (Napalm Records), Zoltan Farkas (Ektomorf), Lukas Frank (Napalm Records), Rayk Kozian (Napalm Records), Tom Geber (Bash Artist Development)]

Ektomorf are:

Zoltán Farkas - vocals, guitars

Simon Szebasztián - guitars

Csaba Zahorán - bass

Kálmán Oláh - drums