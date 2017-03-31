EKTOMORF Launch Video Trailer For Upcoming Warpath DVD/CD

Hungarian neo thrash masters Ektomorf have released a video trailer for Warpath, their new DVD/CD, out on May 5th via AFM Records. Watch the clip below. Pre-order Warpath at this location.

Warpath includes the band's entire gig from Wacken Open Air 2016 on DVD and CD, plus a more than 60 minute. brutally honest and heavily entertaining behind-the-scenes documentary of Ektomorf’s tour life: Live And Life On The Road. This is real as it gets. Audio mix was again handled by the band's longtime engineer Tue Madsen (Antfarm studios).

Tracklisting:

“Aggressor”

“Move On”

“Ambush In The Night”

“Holocaust”

“Black Flag”

“Evil By Nature”

“United Nations”

“Leech”

“Fuck You All”

“I Know Them”

“Outcast”

“Live And Life On The Road” (road movie; DVD only)