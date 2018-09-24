EKTOMORF - New Two-Track Single Featuring Cover Of METALLICA's "Hardwired" Due In October

Hungary's Ektomorf are gearing up to deliver new material for their fans. The band around mastermind Zoli Farkas will release a brand new two track digital single in October. This single will feature a new Ektomorf song as well as a cover version of Metallica’s “Hardwired”. More details will be revealed soon.

Ektomorf released their latest album, Fury, on February 16th via AFM Records. Watch the video for the opening track, "The Prophet Of Doom", below.

Fury tracklisting:

"The Prophet Of Doom"

"AK 47"

"Fury"

"Bullet In Your Head"

"Faith And Strength"

"Infernal Warfare"

"Tears Of Christ"

"Blood For Blood"

"If You're Willing To Die"

"Skin Them Alive"

"The Prophet Of Doom" video:

Ektomorf recently announced a major lineup shake-up, parting ways with Tamás Schrottner (guitar), Szabolcs Murvai (bass) and Róbert Jaksa (drums). They have been replaced by Szebasztián Simon, Attila Asztalos and Dániel Szabó, respectively.

Frontman/founder Zoltán Farkas has issued the following statement: "After many years of touring and playing together, Tomi, Robi and Szabi decided to leave the band due to personal differences. They left on their own will; it was their own decision to leave. I respect their decision and will separate in peace. I wish them nothing but the best in their life with success and health. Will miss them a lot and thank them for everything! I think we will keep all the great memories forever! They also wanted to say thanks for the fans who provided some of their best time in their life — serving heavy music around the world!"

Check out the new line-up in action below.