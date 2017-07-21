EKTOMORF Streaming “Holocaust” Live At Wacken Open Air 2016 Video From Upcoming Warpath Release
July 21, 2017, 2 hours ago
Hungarian neo thrash masters, Ektomorf, are streaming a video for “Holocaust”, performed live at Wacken Open Air 2016. The clip can be found below.
The band recently released a video trailer (see below) for Warpath: Live And Life On The Road, the documentary included with their new DVD/CD, Warpath, out on August 25th via AFM Records. Pre-order the upcoming release at this location.
Warpath includes the band's entire gig from Wacken Open Air 2016 on DVD and CD, plus a more than 60 minute. brutally honest and heavily entertaining behind-the-scenes documentary of Ektomorf’s tour life: Live And Life On The Road. This is real as it gets. Audio mix was again handled by the band's longtime engineer Tue Madsen (Antfarm studios).
Tracklisting:
“Aggressor”
“Move On”
“Ambush In The Night”
“Holocaust”
“Black Flag”
“Evil By Nature”
“United Nations”
“Leech”
“Fuck You All”
“I Know Them”
“Outcast”
“Live And Life On The Road” (road movie; DVD only)
“Holocaust” video:
Trailers: