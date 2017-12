Hungarian neo thrash masters, Ektomorf, will release their new album, Fury, on February 16th via AFM Records. The album will be available on CD digipak and blue vinyl, limited to 500 copies. Pre-order here.

Fury tracklisting:

"The Prophet Of Doom"

"AK 47"

"Fury"

"Bullet In Your Head"

"Faith And Strength"

"Infernal Warfare"

"Tears Of Christ"

"Blood For Blood"

"If You're Willing To Die"

"Skin Them Alive"