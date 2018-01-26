ELDRITCH To Release Cracksleep Album In March; Details Revealed

Progressive metal veterans Eldritch have revealed the first details for their upcoming new album, Cracksleep, to be released on March 23rd via Scarlet Records.

This new album has been described by the band as the most diverse to date, mixing early-era Eldritch with some of their latest influences, technically challenging instrumental parts with dark atmospheres and arrangements, enriched by a lyrical concept that deals with some of the most common causes of insomnia.

Cracksleep was produced by Eugene Simone, with recordings taking place between October and December 2017 at Bigwave Studios in Livorno, Italy, the ES Studios in Rosignano Marittimo, Italy and mixed at Domination Studios in San Marino by Simone Mularoni.

Artwork duties were handled by Federico Mondelli (Be The Wolf).

Tracklisting:

"Cracksleep" (intro)

"Reset"

"Deep Frost"

"Aberration Of Nature"

"My Breath"

"Silent Corner"

"As The Night Crawls In"

"Voices Calling"

"Staring At The Ceiling"

"Night Feelings"

"Hidden Friend"