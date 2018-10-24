ELECTRIC EARTH Announce New Self-Titled Album; “Down By The Water” Video Streaming

Swedish hard rock band, Electric Earth, have announced the release of their sixth studio album Electric Earth on November 3rd via TYSS Music. The album features guest appearances by Jörgen Carlsson (Gov’t Mule), Robert Hakemo (Crawl Back to Zero, M.A.N., Engel), Ulf Widlund (the Leather Nun, Mick Ronson, Kim Fowley, Ulf Lundell), Erik Peterson (Impious) and more. The first music video for “Down By The Water” can be viewed below.

2015 nearly saw the end of Electric Earth when bass player and founding member Lyris Karlsson decided to leave the band to pursue other projects. Instead of calling it quits remaining members Peter Gottlieb (vocals), Tommy Scalisi (guitar) and Magnus Olsson (drums) started writing material for the best album the band were about to record. Focused on the core of what Electric Earth are all about and staying true to their vision of hard rock music they wrote tons of tunes resulting in the recording of the self-titled album Electric Earth.

Along the way they reached out to close friends to fill in on the bass parts of the recordings. Among the musicians you find Jörgen Carlsson (Gov’t Mule), Ulf Widlund (the Leather Nun, Mick Ronson, Kim Fowley, Ulf Lundell), Erik Peterson (Impious), Rob Hakemo (Crawl Back to Zero, M.A.N., Engel) and many others all contributing in their own style and flash adding to the inner nerve of Electric Earth.

During the summer of 2018 bass player Mikael Tuved joined the band and contributed on the recording of the album Electric Earth and his musicianship and character fitted the bill perfectly. Electric Earth anno 2018 someway closes the circle since Mikael played alongside Tommy and Magnus back in the days of Rat Salad which were a grunge, hard rock band back in the 90’s.

Electric Earth now sounds better than ever and once again ready to rock and roll.

Tracklisting:

“Down By The Water”

“Invisible Shields”

“One In A Million”

“Crossroad Generation”

“Great Earth”

“Seconds Of Satisfaction”

“Arise Of Dreams”

“Twin Soul”

“Believer”

“Alone”

“Revelation”

“King Of Ruins”

“Remedy”

“Down By The Water” video: