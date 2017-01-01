ELECTRIC GUITARS - Official Video For "Headless Chicken" Featuring D-A-D Members JACOB BINZER And JESPER BINZER Released

Electric Guitars, one of the most popular hard rock bands from Scandinavia, recently finished the recordings of their third album Rock'n'Roll Radio at Medley Studio, Copenhagen (Mike Tramp, Glenn Hughes, Artillery). This time around fans will be offered quite a different album from Electric Guitars. Jacob "Cobber" Binzer, guitar player from D-A-D, has produced the album and his brother and D-A-D frontman Jesper Binzer is screaming his guts out on the first single "Headless Chicken”. Check out the official video for the track below.

"We have made our most complete album so far and this is 100% due to the fact we have opened the door for someone outside to produce us this time. We agreed to let Jacob ‘Cobber’ Binzer have the final say under the whole process and this has made a major different for Electric Guitars,” Soren Andersen says.

Mike Vandborg adds "We decided to name the album Rock’n’Roll Radio, simply because we miss rock music in the radio. It could might as well have been titled More Riffs To The People!"

Rock'n'Roll Radio will be released internationally on Mighty Music/Target Group Friday, February 10th, 2017 on LP, CD and digital. The "Headless Chicken" single is due on January 1st 2017.

Tracklisting:

“Rock’n’Roll Radio”

“False Flag Operation”

“Headless Chicken”

“Swagman”

“Splinter”

“Bambi On Ice”

“Lucy Glow”

“Homewrecking Woman”

“Stay Under The Radar”

“Back To You”