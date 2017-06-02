ELECTRIC GUITARS Release Official Video For “False Flag Operation”
June 2, 2017, 30 minutes ago
Scandinavia-based rockers, Electric Guitars, have released a video for “False Flag Operation”, a track from their third album, Rock'n'Roll Radio, out now via Mighty Music/Target Group. The clip can be seen below.
The album was recorded at Medley Studio, Copenhagen (Mike Tramp, Glenn Hughes, Artillery). Jacob "Cobber" Binzer, guitar player from D-A-D, produced the album and his brother and D-A-D frontman Jesper Binzer is screaming his guts out on the first single "Headless Chicken”.
Tracklisting:
“Rock’n’Roll Radio”
“False Flag Operation”
“Headless Chicken”
“Swagman”
“Splinter”
“Bambi On Ice”
“Lucy Glow”
“Homewrecking Woman”
“Stay Under The Radar”
“Back To You”
“False Flag Operation” video:
“Headless Chicken” video: