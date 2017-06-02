ELECTRIC GUITARS Release Official Video For “False Flag Operation”

Scandinavia-based rockers, Electric Guitars, have released a video for “False Flag Operation”, a track from their third album, Rock'n'Roll Radio, out now via Mighty Music/Target Group. The clip can be seen below.

The album was recorded at Medley Studio, Copenhagen (Mike Tramp, Glenn Hughes, Artillery). Jacob "Cobber" Binzer, guitar player from D-A-D, produced the album and his brother and D-A-D frontman Jesper Binzer is screaming his guts out on the first single "Headless Chicken”.

Tracklisting:

“Rock’n’Roll Radio”

“False Flag Operation”

“Headless Chicken”

“Swagman”

“Splinter”

“Bambi On Ice”

“Lucy Glow”

“Homewrecking Woman”

“Stay Under The Radar”

“Back To You”

“False Flag Operation” video:

“Headless Chicken” video: