ELECTRIC GUITARS Release Official Video For “False Flag Operation”

June 2, 2017, 30 minutes ago

news hard rock electric guitars

ELECTRIC GUITARS Release Official Video For “False Flag Operation”

Scandinavia-based rockers, Electric Guitars, have released a video for “False Flag Operation”, a track from their third album, Rock'n'Roll Radio, out now via Mighty Music/Target Group. The clip can be seen below.

The album was recorded at Medley Studio, Copenhagen (Mike Tramp, Glenn Hughes, Artillery). Jacob "Cobber" Binzer, guitar player from D-A-D, produced the album and his brother and D-A-D frontman Jesper Binzer is screaming his guts out on the first single "Headless Chicken”.

Tracklisting:

“Rock’n’Roll Radio”
“False Flag Operation”
“Headless Chicken”
“Swagman”
“Splinter”
“Bambi On Ice”
“Lucy Glow”
“Homewrecking Woman”
“Stay Under The Radar”
“Back To You”  

“False Flag Operation” video:

“Headless Chicken” video:

Featured Audio

JOHN FRUM - "A Presage Of Emptiness" (Relapse)

JOHN FRUM - "A Presage Of Emptiness" (Relapse)

Featured Video

HELSOTT - "Astralive"

HELSOTT - "Astralive"

Latest Reviews