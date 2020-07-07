ELECTRIC MOB Cover JEFF SCOTT SOTO’s “Stand Up”; Video

In the video below, Brazilian rockers Electric Mob cover Jeff Scott Soto’s “Stand Up”. “Stand Up” was featured on Soto’s 2002 EP Holding On.

Electric Mob, who recently released their debut album, Discharge, via Frontiers Music Srl., have released a video for the song "Far Off". Order the album here, and watch the new clip below.

Tracklisting:

"Awaken"

"Devil You Know"

"King’s Ale"

"Got Me Runnin’"

"Far Off"

"Your Ghost"

"Gypsy Touch"

"123 Burn"

"Upside Down"

"Higher Than Your Heels"

"Brand New Rope"

"We Are Wrong"

"Far Off" video:

"King’s Ale":

"Devil You Know" video:

Lineup:

Renan Zonta - Vocals

Ben Hur Auwarter - Guitar

Yuri Elero - Bass

André Leister - Drums