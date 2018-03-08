ELECTRIC RADIO KINGS Featuring Former Members Of L.A. GUNS, SEX SLAVES Release "Sympathy For Me" Single / Video

Las Vegas based Electric Radio Kings featuring vocalist Paul Christiana, guitarist Stacey Blades (L.A. Guns), guitarist Keith Horne, drummer Johnny Rude (Salem Saints), and bassist Del Cheetah (Sex Slaves) have dropped a brand new video for their single "Sympathy For Me".

Directed and shot by Mason Wright, the clip was filmed at Desert Moon Studios in Nevada.

Catch Electric Radio Kings live on April 6th at The Royal in Salt Lake City, UT. For further details, visit ERK on Facebook.