ELECTRIC RADIO KINGS Featuring Former Members Of L.A. GUNS, SEX SLAVES Tease Debut Single

Electric Radio Kings is a brand new band featuring vocalist Paul Christiana, guitarist Stacey Blades (L.A. Guns), guitarist Keith Horne, drummer Johnny Rude, and bassist Del Cheetah (Sex Slaves).

On November 9th, Electric Radio Kings will release their first single, "Grabbing At A Distant Star" on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Amazon, Napster and other streaming sites. The song was recorded at Desert Moon Studios in Las Vegas, Nevada. Here's a little taste:

"Grabbing At A Distant Star" will appear on the forthcoming EP, Lights Fantastic. "We will officially kick it off with our live debut / EP Release Party here in Las Vegas at Vamp'd on December 8th," says Blades. For further details, visit Electric Radio Kings on Facebook.