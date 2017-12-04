ELECTRIC RADIO KINGS - "The Stuff Just Started Pouring Out Of Us"; Video

This morning, December 4th, vocalist Paul Christiana and guitarist Stacey Blades from Electric Radio Kings were featured guests on ABC TV's Morning Blend in Las Vegas, NV.

The pair were on-air to promote their live debut / Lights Fantastic EP release party this Friday, December 8th at Count's Vamp'd in Vegas. This is a free show!

Electric Radio Kings is a brand new band featuring vocalist Paul Christiana, guitarist Stacey Blades (L.A. Guns), guitarist Keith Horne, drummer Johnny Rude (Salem Saints), and bassist Del Cheetah (Sex Slaves).

Last month, Electric Radio Kings released their first single, "Grabbing At A Distant Star" on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Amazon, Napster and other streaming sites. The song was recorded at Desert Moon Studios in Las Vegas, Nevada. Here's a little taste:

"Grabbing At A Distant Star" appears on the new EP, Lights Fantastic. For further details, visit Electric Radio Kings on Facebook.