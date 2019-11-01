ELEINE Streaming Cover Of RAMMSTEIN’s “Mein Herz Brennt”

Symphonic metal band, Eleine, will release their All Shall Burn EP on November 22. Pre-order the EP here.

After the instant success with "Enemies", Eleine is now keeping up the steam when releasing the band's second single from the EP All Shall Burn. This time they're covering the mighty Rammstein with the track "Mein Herz Brennt".

”We chose to cover of “Mein Herz Brennt” as a tribute, and a thank you to Rammstein.

”'Mein Herz Brennt' has been with us during years of hardship, betrayal and angst. During times that now feel like a total blur, like in a state of awake sleep. Releasing this cover is something that really means a lot to us.” - Rikard Ekberg, Eleine

Tracklisting:

"Enemies"

"All Shall Burn"

"Mein Herz Brennt"

"Hell Moon (We Shall Never Die)" (Symphonic Version)

"All Shall Burn" (Symphonic Version)

"Mein Herz Brennt" video:

"Enemies" video: