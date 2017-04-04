ELIMINATE Featuring Former DARK ANGEL Singer DON DOTY To Debut New Lineup At Rage Of Armageddon Festival

Los Angeles-based thrash metal act Eliminate, featuring former Dark Angel vocalist Don Doty, will debut their new lineup live on April 8th at the Rage Of Armageddon festival in Brooklyn, NY.

Don Doty was featured on two Dark Angel albums, We Have Arrived (1984) and Darkness Descends (1986). The new Eliminate lineup is listed below:

Don Doty - vocals

Henry Elizondo - guitar

Kelly McLauchlin - guitar

Doug Williams - bass

Greg Falzone - drums