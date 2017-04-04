ELIMINATE Featuring Former DARK ANGEL Singer DON DOTY To Debut New Lineup At Rage Of Armageddon Festival
April 4, 2017, an hour ago
Los Angeles-based thrash metal act Eliminate, featuring former Dark Angel vocalist Don Doty, will debut their new lineup live on April 8th at the Rage Of Armageddon festival in Brooklyn, NY.
Don Doty was featured on two Dark Angel albums, We Have Arrived (1984) and Darkness Descends (1986). The new Eliminate lineup is listed below:
Don Doty - vocals
Henry Elizondo - guitar
Kelly McLauchlin - guitar
Doug Williams - bass
Greg Falzone - drums