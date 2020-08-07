ELLEFSON Feat. DAVID ELLEFSON Streaming Cover Of JUDAS PRIEST’s “Freewheel Burning”

Ellefson, the eponymous solo band of Grammy-winning Megadeth bassist/co-founder David Ellefson, has announced the tentative tracklisting for No Cover, out October 2 via Combat Records, featuring 17+ cover songs including classic tracks from Motörhead, W.A.S.P., Def Leppard, Cheap Trick, Queen, Judas Priest, Twisted Sister, Fastway, Fight, Dead Kennedys, and more, with cover art by Melody Myers (Ellefson, Altitudes and Attitude, Escape The Fate), an homage to the legendary Def Leppard debut, On Through The Night.

New single, a cover of Judas Priest's "Freewheel Burning", is streaming below. "Freewheel Burning" personnel: David Ellefson - Bass | Thom Hazaert, Jason McMaster - Lead Vocals | Andy Martongelli, Gus G, Andy James - Guitar | Dave McClain - Drums.

Ellefson, featuring Ellefson on bass, vocalist Thom Hazaert, guitarists Andy Martongelli and Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal (Sons Of Apollo, YES, ex-Guns N’ Roses), and drummer Paolo Caridi, will be joined by a laundry list of legendary guests including Charlie Benante (Anthrax), Eddie Ojeda (Twisted Sister), Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer, Suicidal Tendencies), Brandon Yeagley (Crobot), Dirk Verbeuren (Megadeth), Frank Hannon and Troy Lucketta (Tesla), Mark Slaughter, Jason McMaster (Dangerous Toys, ex-Watchtower, Evil United), Greg Handevidt (Kublai Khan, ex-Megadeth), Chuck Behler (ex-Megadeth), Gus G, John Aquilino (Icon), Doro Pesch, Dave McClain (Sacred Reich, ex-Machine Head), Dave Alvin (White Trash), Todd Kerns (Slash & The Conspirators), Andrew Freeman (Last In Line), Jacob Bunton (Mick Mars), Al Jourgensen (Ministry), Russ Parrish (Fight, Steel Panther), Dead By Wednesday, and more TBA.

Tracklisting:

"Freewheel Burning" (Judas Priest) ft. Jason McMaster, Gus G, Andy James, Dave McClain

"Tear It Loose" (Twisted Sister) ft. Eddie Ojeda, Dave McClain

"Love Me Like A Reptile" (Motorhead) ft. Doro Pesch, Greg Handevidt, Chuck Behler

"Holiday In Cambodia" (Dead Kennedys) ft. Charlie Benante

"Rebel Yell" (Billy Idol)

"Wasted" (Def Leppard) ft. Frank Hannon, Jacob Bunton, Dave McClain, Bumblefoot

"Riff Raff" (AC/DC) ft. Jason McMaster, Dave Lombardo

"Nailed To The Gun" (Fight) ft. Andrew Freeman, Russ Parrish, Jimmy DeGrasso

"Not Fragile" (Bachman-Turner Overdrive) ft. John Aquilino

"Say What You Will" (Fastway) ft. Troy Lucketta, Mark Slaughter

"LOVE Machine" (W.A.S.P.) ft. Dirk Verbeuren, Dave Alvin

"Love Hurts" (Nazareth) ft. Brandon Yeagley, Chuck Behler, Tyson Leslie

"Sheer Heart Attack" (Queen) ft. Bumblefoot, Doro Pesch, Charlie Benante

"Sweet FA" (Sweet) ft. Todd Kerns, Bumblefoot, Shani Kimelman

"TBA"

"TBA"

"Auf Wiedersehen" (Cheap Trick) ft. Al Jourgensen, Brandon Yeagley, Charlie Benante

Bonus Tracks

18. Eat The Rich (Krokus) ft. Dead By Wednesday

"Wasted":

Produced by Ellefson and Hazaert, with guitarist Andy Martongelli, and engineers Alessio Garavello, Matt LaPlant (Nonpoint, Lil’ Jon, Skindred), and John Aquilino, and mixed by Alessio Garavello, Randy Burns, and more, Ellefson describes the process as a collaborative tribute, and a loving homage, to some of his favorite artists.

You can pre-order exclusive merchandise, experiences, and gear via Indiegogo here.

"Before any of us started writing our own songs, we all began playing cover songs by our heroes during our formative years as musicians. So, it’s fun to go back in time and revisit those songs which helped us to become the artists we are today, when, ironically, many of those artists have now become peers and friends.”

Ellefson continues, “A lot of our buddies have been playing covers and quarantine jams on the Internet during the pandemic, so this was really just an extension of that, but we took it the next level and actually recorded a full studio album. We’ve been working remotely anyway, as we’re all over the Globe, so it was easy to incorporate some guests jumping in with some outstanding performances of their own. It’s been a really fun nod to making great music with our friends, which is the whole reason we got into this in the first place!”

Says vocalist, and co-producer, Hazaert, “It’s all songs and artists that really mutually influenced both myself and David, especially a lot of early “Metal” and harder Classic Rock. Some stuff I picked, some stuff he picked, but for the most part is was all artists that we both loved."

He adds, “And we were able to work in a lot of nods to David’s history, getting Chuck Behler to play with us, bringing in original Megadeth guitarist Greg Handevidt to play on “Love Me Like A Reptile”, a song they used to play in cover bands together before they moved to LA (which we wrote about in MORE LIFE WITH DETH). These are literally all of my favorite bands, and as a vocalist, these are literally artists and songs I’ve covered all my life, so, it’s truly an honor to put together something so fun, and really as effortless as this was. It truly is a love letter to Rock N’ Roll.”