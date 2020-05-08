ELLEFSON Feat. MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON Release Re-Imagined Cover Of POST MALONE Track “Over Now”; Audio

Ellefson, the solo band of Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, have released their cover of the Post Malone track “Over Now”, available exclusively on Bandcamp now, and on all other digital outlets on May 15. The track will appear on their as yet-untitled debut album, tentatively due in October.

A message states: "So after pummelling the world with 'Simple Truth', we wanted to do something a little different for our next Ellefson single. So, we took an amazing song by our friend Post Malone and made it our own. You can grab 'Over Now' on Bandcamp (now), and on all digital outlets on 5/15 on Combat Records!"

David Ellefson adds: "We're all fans of Posty, and he's also been a huge fan of Megadeth and all things metal. Aside from being a great song for any genre, our cover of 'Over Now' is our way of showing our mutual admiration, and paying homage to our friend."

Thom Hazaert - “Posty has become a good friend to our camp, David and I have both gone to shows, and hung out and spent some time with him, and we have definitely spent some nights texting and nerding out over classic Metal, and our fanboy devotion to Metallica, Megadeth, etc. Meanwhile I am honestly a huge fan of his stuff, his lyrics. I can honestly say, and I talk about it all the time, there is not an artist who has come out in a long time that has impressed or influenced what I do more than Post Malone.

"I think the emotions and dynamic of the song really lend themselves to the heavier arrangement. Posty is a rock and metal guy at heart, and I think 'Over Now' is definitely a metal song at heart.”

Ellefson lineup:

David Ellefson - Bass

Thom Hazaert - Vocals

Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal - Guitars and Vocals

Andy Martongelli - Guitars

Paolo Caridi - Drums