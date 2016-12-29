ELM STREET Release "Face The Reaper" Video

Teaming up with Australian director Gareth McGilvray, Elm Street have released their new single "Face The Reaper" taken from the album Knock 'Em Out...With A Metal Fist.

With a minute long ambient intro, the band tears into a heavy metal frenzy proving their energetic brand of traditional metal, and showcasing the newest addition to the band, Nick Ivkovic on bass guitar.



Face The Reaper will paint the path for the band's 2017 world tour, kicking off in Australia during February; the dates will be announced soon.

