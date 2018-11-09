ELO / WIZZARD Cellist HUGH McDOWELL Dead At 65

BBC.com is reporting that Electric Light Orchestra and Wizzard cellist, Hugh McDowell, has died from cancer at the age of 65.

McDowell performed at ELO's first concert in 1972, but left a year later with fellow bandmate Roy Wood to form Wizzard. He returned to ELO shortly after, featuring on their albums Eldorado and Face The Music.

McDowell was invited to join ELO by Jeff Lynne when he was 19 and, bar his brief hiatus with Wizzard, remained in the group until 1979 when Lynne ditched ELO's string section.

News of his death was confirmed after friend and fellow ELO cellist Melyvn Gale posted a statement on his private Facebook page. He said: "I'm sad beyond words to have to pass on the news that my old friend and fantastic cellist Hugh McDowell passed away last night after a long illness.

"We met in our mid teens and were close until we left ELO in 1980. He was a beautiful free spirit, had such a natural gift as a cellist and just a lovely bloke."

Read more at BBC.com.

Watch "A Simple Tribute" from YouTube channel Rest In Peace below, along with assorted ELO clips.