ELUVEITIE Announce Fall 2020 North American Tour

Swiss folk metal giants, Eluveitie, will make their awaited return to North America in fall 2020 for an extensive tour that will kick off in West Palm Beach, FL on September 21 and will culminate in Houston, TX on October 25. The band is doing a victory lap run of the territory in support of their 2019 record, Ategnatos, that’s available now from Nuclear Blast. Tour dates listed below. Purchase tickets here.

“It's been way too fucking long and it felt just great to finally come to North America in September and October last year! But that simply was not enough!,” says the band’s multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Chrigel Glanzmann. “Our last studio album Ategnatos perhaps was our most intuitional album and it definitely marked one of our most creative stages ever. And our last 12 months - the first half of the Ategnatos World Tour cycle - also manifested that: We were constantly evolving ourselves, refining our performance, reinventing our shows! And in that sense - and that spirit! - we cannot wait to come back to North America and to fucking prove every single word of that! Our music is our lives, the stage is where we belong and YOU ALL are the ones to give us the chance to do what we love! It's time to give back what we can! So don't miss this - we'll all share unforgettable moments!”

Tour dates:

September

21 - West Palm Beach, FL - Kelsey Theater

22 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

23 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

24 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

25 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

26 - Reading, PA - Reverb

28 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theater

29 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theater

30 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial

October

1 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda

2 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

3 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

4 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

6 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s

7 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze

8 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

9 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

10 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

11 - Calgary, AB - The Palace

13 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

14 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune

15 - Portland, OR - Bossanova

16 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz

17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater

18 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove

19 - Tempe, AZ - Club Red

21 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater

23 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall

24 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

25 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar