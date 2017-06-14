ELUVEITIE Explain Origins Of “Epona”; Video Streaming

Eight years after melodic death/folk metal masters Eluveitie released their acoustic album Evocation I, the Swiss musicians have stored their electronic instruments again in the rehearsal room. Evocation II - Pantheon will be released August 18th via Nuclear Blast Records. Last week, the band unleashed their first new song “Epona” and provoked some euphoric fan reactions.

But to guide you even deeper into their world of Evocation II - Pantheon and the new track, the band now unveils an info video about the background story and singer Chrigel explains who “Epona” is.

"We're super happy and proud to present you 'Epona' - the first single of our upcoming album Evocation II - Pantheon!” states front man Chrigel Glanzmann. "The song is an ode to the riding goddess queen of the Celtic pantheon! And this not only lyrically. Also musically, for even though 'Epona' is an acoustic track, the song surges ahead with verve, power and speed and dashes like a galloping horse! It is a good song to give you a first glimpse of the raw, wild, honest, very folky and thoroughly Celtic character of Evocation II - Pantheon!"

About the new cover. mastermind Chrigel states: “Evocation II is a journey back to the source of it all: Antumnos, the otherworld. Join us on this wayfare through the Celtic pantheon, the world of the gods of our ancestors! The album cover expresses nothing less but exactly this! It's full of symbolism and meaning and depicts things of deepest meaning and importance in Celtic mythology.

“The symbol contains the 'great wheel', symbolizing the wheel of the year with the four seasons and the equinoxes – forming the foundations of Celtic mythology. The great wheel is framed by a tripartite Enneagram; while three is an important number in Celtic mythology in general, we also face trinity in the Celtic pantheon! While the inner circle contains the initials of the names of the deities revered on this album - arranged tripartitedly according to their relations within the pantheon and place in the mythology - the outer circle utters an invitation as well as a blessing, a magical benediction for the one to dare to enter and set forth on this journey.

“The core of the symbol implies triune symbolism. The depiction shows the god Lugus, who was sometimes also adressed in the plural - Lugoves - since he's a triune god, as well as a tricephalos. The 'one with the skillful hand' and 'artisan of all skills' is depicted and a combination of two important symbols: On the one hand he's shown as 'high king' (and druid of druids), a typical gallic symbolism of an essential meaning and sigificance. On the other hand he's framed by the gallic 'lord of the animals/lord of life' symbolism: The character surrounded with diverse animals, but being strongly connected with all of them at the same time.

“So after all, the album cover vibrantly and mystically expresses the content of Evocation II! Join & let the journey begin!"

(Photo - Manuel Vargas)