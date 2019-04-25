ELUVEITIE Launch Lyric Video For "Worship" Featuring LAMB OF GOD's RANDY BLYTHE
April 25, 2019, 32 minutes ago
After triumphantly storming the worldwide charts with new album Ategnatos, Swiss folk metal superstars Eluveitie are premiering an official lyric video for the track "Worship".
Chrigel Glanzmann comments: "Here you go with our second lyric video for a song from our brand new album Ategnatos! It's the second part of the two-song cycle of “The Slumber” and “Worship”! A radical song with drastic lyrics on a severe topic: The ancient Celtic Sesroneos myth, in which our modern societies can and probably should reflect themselves as much as the people in ancient times could! We hope you enjoy it as much as we do and find some food for thought in it! Special thanks to Randy Blythe of Lamb Of God for an excellent performance!"
Eluveitie have announced their return to North America for a month-long co-headline Wanderers Towards Rebirth (Kulkija ad Agtegnatos) Tour with Korpiklaani in support of Ategnatos. The bands will be accompanied on the tour by Gone In April. Tickets are on sale now, here.
Chrigel Glanzmann (Eluveitie) says of the tour: "Hard to find words here and to express our excitement. First of all it's been incredibly long this tour is overdue! We cannot wait to finally come back to North America! Secondly, we have our brand new album ATEGNATOS under our belts, plus we've finally released the much-anticipated second part of our purely acoustic 'Evocation' cycle since we've been to North America the last time. And so we cannot wait to share all the new songs with you! And last but not least it feels simply great to once again tour with our very dear friends and fellow road warriors of Korpiklaani! Long story short: We're super excited and very much looking forward to soon tour in the USA and Canada again! See you all soon!"
Jonne (Korpiklaani) adds, "We are very much looking forward to the second North American leg of our Kulkija world tour. This time it will be a co-headlining tour with the Switzerland's own Eluveitie. First half of the North American tour at the end of the last year was a great success, so it is only natural that we will return there this soon.This will be our seventh North American tour, and we've played over 1000 shows around the world since 2003. Yet this still feels like we've only begun and have just now got the wheels properly rolling. However, before North America we still have a tour in Australia and New Zealand in May and of course a busy summer raising our pints around the various festivals in Europe."
Tour Dates:
September
19 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
20 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
21 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
22 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
23 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live!
24 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
26 - Mesa, TX - Club Red
27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent
28 - Oakland, CA - Metro
29 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
30 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater
October
1 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
3 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
4 - Lincoln, NE - Royal Grove
5 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze
6 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
7 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
8 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey
9 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
10 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell
11 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
12 - Reading, PA - Reverb
13 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
14 - New York, NY - PlayStation Theatre
Order Eluveitie's Ategnatos here..
Recordings of Ategnatos took place in their beloved New Sound Studio with their engineer of choice Tommy Vetterli. “Yet it was radically different as we only had four weeks to record this time around - as compared to the eight weeks we had for Origins.” By taking mixing duties to the skilled hand of renowned studio wizard Jens Bogren in his Fascination Street Studios in Örebro, Sweden, Eluveitie returned to the very spot where they mixed their now legendary Slania album more than ten years ago.
With Ategnatos, the dedicated nine-piece not only worked with a real string quartet (a premiere!) and granted Fabienne Erni’s sublime mastery of the harp the room it deserved; they also undertook a holistic upgrade resulting in some of the most catchy, most aggressive or most epic tunes the Swiss metal nobility has ever offered.
Tracklisting:
"Ategnatos"
"Ancus"
"Deathwalker"
"Black Water Dawn"
"A Cry in the Wilderness"
"The Raven Hill"
"The Silvern Glow"
"Ambiramus"
"Mine Is the Fury"
"The Slumber"
"Worship"
"Trinoxtion"
"Threefold Death"
"Breathe"
"Rebirth"
"Eclipse"
"The Slumber" performance/lyric video:
“Ambiramus” video:
"Ategnatos" video:
The Swiss folk metal leaders also announced their European tour in support of the new album.
Eluveitie will join forces with Lacuna Coil and Infected Rain. The band states: "Our last few months have been extremely intense, creating Ategnatos. Now we simply cannot wait to bring our new songs to the stages and to share our passion, pure fucking metal and heartfelt Celtic mysticism with you all! And all the more we're excited to bring such great bands with us! We feel honoured to team up with our fellows of the heavyweight institution called Lacuna Coil and also with the amazing wizkid that is Infected Rain, whom we've shared festival stages with a few times already!"
Lacuna Coil adds: "Transformation is a process and as life happens you need tons of new music! That’s why we are really excited to team up with Eluveitie and our buddies in Infected Rain for this fantastic tour package. The bill is pretty diverse and interesting and we can’t wait to bring it around Europe. We will play some of our classic songs and introduce some new tunes! We know this tour is going to be rocking, and we know the fans are going to enjoy this as much as we are!"
November
2 - Bari, Italy - Demode
3 - Rome, Italy - Orion
5 - Bologna, Italy - Estragon
6 - Milan, Italy - Live Club
8 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn
9 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle II
10 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
12 - Manchester, England - O2 Ritz
13 - Glasgow, Scotland - Garage
15 - Bristol, England - SWX
16 - London, England - O2 Forum Kentish Town
17 - Nottingham, England - Rock City
19 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
20 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol
21 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
22 - Leipzig, Germany - Felsenkeller
23 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle
24 - Dornbirn, Austria - Conrad Sohm
26 - Bordeaux, France - Le Rocher de Palmer
27 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz II
28 - Madrid, Spain - Mon Live
29 -Toulouse, France - Le Bikini
30 - Rennes, France - L'Etage
December
1 - Paris, France - Elysée-Montmartre
3 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
4 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch
5 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Siska
8 - Vienna, Austria - Arena
12 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena
13 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia
14 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone
15 - Tallinn, Estonia - Rock Cafe
17 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben Fryshuset
18 - Oslo, Norway - Vulkan Arena
19 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Trädgarn
21 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks
Lineup:
Jonas Wolf - guitars
Matteo Sisti - whistles, bagpipes, mandola, bodhran
Nicole Ansperger - fiddle
Alain Ackermann - drums
Chrigel Glanzmann - vocals, whistles, mandola, bagpipes
Fabienne Erni - vocals, celtic harp
Kay Brem - bass
Michalina Malisz - hurdy gurdy
Rafael Salzmann - guitars