ELUVEITIE Launch Lyric Video For "Worship" Featuring LAMB OF GOD's RANDY BLYTHE

After triumphantly storming the worldwide charts with new album Ategnatos, Swiss folk metal superstars Eluveitie are premiering an official lyric video for the track "Worship".

Chrigel Glanzmann comments: "Here you go with our second lyric video for a song from our brand new album Ategnatos! It's the second part of the two-song cycle of “The Slumber” and “Worship”! A radical song with drastic lyrics on a severe topic: The ancient Celtic Sesroneos myth, in which our modern societies can and probably should reflect themselves as much as the people in ancient times could! We hope you enjoy it as much as we do and find some food for thought in it! Special thanks to Randy Blythe of Lamb Of God for an excellent performance!"

Eluveitie have announced their return to North America for a month-long co-headline Wanderers Towards Rebirth (Kulkija ad Agtegnatos) Tour with Korpiklaani in support of Ategnatos. The bands will be accompanied on the tour by Gone In April. Tickets are on sale now, here.

Chrigel Glanzmann (Eluveitie) says of the tour: "Hard to find words here and to express our excitement. First of all it's been incredibly long this tour is overdue! We cannot wait to finally come back to North America! Secondly, we have our brand new album ATEGNATOS under our belts, plus we've finally released the much-anticipated second part of our purely acoustic 'Evocation' cycle since we've been to North America the last time. And so we cannot wait to share all the new songs with you! And last but not least it feels simply great to once again tour with our very dear friends and fellow road warriors of Korpiklaani! Long story short: We're super excited and very much looking forward to soon tour in the USA and Canada again! See you all soon!"

Jonne (Korpiklaani) adds, "We are very much looking forward to the second North American leg of our Kulkija world tour. This time it will be a co-headlining tour with the Switzerland's own Eluveitie. First half of the North American tour at the end of the last year was a great success, so it is only natural that we will return there this soon.This will be our seventh North American tour, and we've played over 1000 shows around the world since 2003. Yet this still feels like we've only begun and have just now got the wheels properly rolling. However, before North America we still have a tour in Australia and New Zealand in May and of course a busy summer raising our pints around the various festivals in Europe."

Tour Dates:

September

19 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

20 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

21 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

22 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

23 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live!

24 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

26 - Mesa, TX - Club Red

27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent

28 - Oakland, CA - Metro

29 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

30 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

October

1 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

3 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

4 - Lincoln, NE - Royal Grove

5 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

6 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

7 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

8 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

9 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

10 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell

11 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

12 - Reading, PA - Reverb

13 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

14 - New York, NY - PlayStation Theatre

Order Eluveitie's Ategnatos here..

Recordings of Ategnatos took place in their beloved New Sound Studio with their engineer of choice Tommy Vetterli. “Yet it was radically different as we only had four weeks to record this time around - as compared to the eight weeks we had for Origins.” By taking mixing duties to the skilled hand of renowned studio wizard Jens Bogren in his Fascination Street Studios in Örebro, Sweden, Eluveitie returned to the very spot where they mixed their now legendary Slania album more than ten years ago.

With Ategnatos, the dedicated nine-piece not only worked with a real string quartet (a premiere!) and granted Fabienne Erni’s sublime mastery of the harp the room it deserved; they also undertook a holistic upgrade resulting in some of the most catchy, most aggressive or most epic tunes the Swiss metal nobility has ever offered.

Tracklisting:

"Ategnatos"

"Ancus"

"Deathwalker"

"Black Water Dawn"

"A Cry in the Wilderness"

"The Raven Hill"

"The Silvern Glow"

"Ambiramus"

"Mine Is the Fury"

"The Slumber"

"Worship"

"Trinoxtion"

"Threefold Death"

"Breathe"

"Rebirth"

"Eclipse"

"The Slumber" performance/lyric video:

“Ambiramus” video:

"Ategnatos" video:

The Swiss folk metal leaders also announced their European tour in support of the new album.

Eluveitie will join forces with Lacuna Coil and Infected Rain. The band states: "Our last few months have been extremely intense, creating Ategnatos. Now we simply cannot wait to bring our new songs to the stages and to share our passion, pure fucking metal and heartfelt Celtic mysticism with you all! And all the more we're excited to bring such great bands with us! We feel honoured to team up with our fellows of the heavyweight institution called Lacuna Coil and also with the amazing wizkid that is Infected Rain, whom we've shared festival stages with a few times already!"

Lacuna Coil adds: "Transformation is a process and as life happens you need tons of new music! That’s why we are really excited to team up with Eluveitie and our buddies in Infected Rain for this fantastic tour package. The bill is pretty diverse and interesting and we can’t wait to bring it around Europe. We will play some of our classic songs and introduce some new tunes! We know this tour is going to be rocking, and we know the fans are going to enjoy this as much as we are!"

November

2 - Bari, Italy - Demode

3 - Rome, Italy - Orion

5 - Bologna, Italy - Estragon

6 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

8 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

9 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle II

10 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

12 - Manchester, England - O2 Ritz

13 - Glasgow, Scotland - Garage

15 - Bristol, England - SWX

16 - London, England - O2 Forum Kentish Town

17 - Nottingham, England - Rock City

19 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

20 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol

21 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

22 - Leipzig, Germany - Felsenkeller

23 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

24 - Dornbirn, Austria - Conrad Sohm

26 - Bordeaux, France - Le Rocher de Palmer

27 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz II

28 - Madrid, Spain - Mon Live

29 -Toulouse, France - Le Bikini

30 - Rennes, France - L'Etage

December

1 - Paris, France - Elysée-Montmartre

3 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

4 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch

5 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Siska

8 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

12 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena

13 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia

14 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone

15 - Tallinn, Estonia - Rock Cafe

17 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben Fryshuset

18 - Oslo, Norway - Vulkan Arena

19 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Trädgarn

21 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks

Lineup:

Jonas Wolf - guitars

Matteo Sisti - whistles, bagpipes, mandola, bodhran

Nicole Ansperger - fiddle

Alain Ackermann - drums

Chrigel Glanzmann - vocals, whistles, mandola, bagpipes

Fabienne Erni - vocals, celtic harp

Kay Brem - bass

Michalina Malisz - hurdy gurdy

Rafael Salzmann - guitars