Swiss folk metallers, Eluveitie, performed at the 2014 edition of France's Hellfest. You can watch professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set below.

Setlist:

"Helvetios"

"Nil"

"Thousandfold"

"Luxtos"

"Inis Mona"

"Gray Sublime Archon"

"Neverland"

"A Rose For Epona"

"The Siege"

"Meet The Enemy"

"Quoth The Raven"

"King"

"Havoc"