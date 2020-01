Swiss folk metal superstars, Eluveitie, performed at Germany's Summer Breeze festival in summer 2019. Rockpalast has released pro-shot footage of the band's full set, which can be seen below.

Setlist:

"Ategnatos"

"King"

"The Call Of The Mountains"

"Deathwalker"

"Worship"

"Artio"

"Epona"

"A Rose For Epona"

"Thousandfold"

"Ambiramus"

"Havoc"

"Breathe"

"Helvetios"

"Rebirth"

"Inis Mona"