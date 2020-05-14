ELUVEITIE Live At Wacken Open Air 2019; HQ Video Streaming
May 14, 2020, an hour ago
Eluveitie returned to the main stage of Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in summer 2019 to celebrate their blend of folk music and Gothenburg-style death metal. Footage of the band performing the songs "Call Of The Mountain", "Deathwalker" and "Worship" can be seen below:
Eluveitie are scheduled to make their awaited return to North America in fall 2020 for an extensive tour that will kick off in West Palm Beach, FL on September 21 and will culminate in Houston, TX on October 25. The band is doing a victory lap run of the territory in support of their 2019 record, Ategnatos, that’s available now from Nuclear Blast. Tour dates listed below. Purchase tickets here.
“It's been way too fucking long and it felt just great to finally come to North America in September and October last year! But that simply was not enough!,” says the band’s multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Chrigel Glanzmann. “Our last studio album Ategnatos perhaps was our most intuitional album and it definitely marked one of our most creative stages ever. And our last 12 months - the first half of the Ategnatos World Tour cycle - also manifested that: We were constantly evolving ourselves, refining our performance, reinventing our shows! And in that sense - and that spirit! - we cannot wait to come back to North America and to fucking prove every single word of that! Our music is our lives, the stage is where we belong and YOU ALL are the ones to give us the chance to do what we love! It's time to give back what we can! So don't miss this - we'll all share unforgettable moments!”
Tour dates:
September
21 - West Palm Beach, FL - Kelsey Theater
22 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum
23 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
24 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
25 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
26 - Reading, PA - Reverb
28 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theater
29 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theater
30 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial
October
1 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda
2 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
3 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
4 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
6 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s
7 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze
8 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre
9 - Regina, SK - The Exchange
10 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room
11 - Calgary, AB - The Palace
13 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater
14 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune
15 - Portland, OR - Bossanova
16 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz
17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater
18 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove
19 - Tempe, AZ - Club Red
21 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater
23 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall
24 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
25 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar