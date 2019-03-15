ELUVEITIE Release "Ambiramus" Single; Music Video Streaming

Swiss metal stars Eluveitie will release their new studio album, Ategnatos, on April 5th via Nuclear Blast. Today, the band presents a brand new single, “Ambiramus”, which can be heard and viewed in the form of a music video, produced by the Polish company Grupa13 in January 2019.

Chrigel Glanzmann comments on the new song: “It's definitely one of the most exceptional songs from our discography! 'Ambiramus' comes in quite groovy and with a light-hearted, yet racing folk reel in the chorus and a very accessible overall appearance; easily the brightest song we’ve ever written. Yet at the same time it goes to where the actual magic of traditional Celtic folk music exists: a place where cheerfulness and melancholy, hardship and hope, glee and deep mysticism meet to become one! And this deep, wistful yet hopefull mysticism is also found in the song's lyrics, which will take you to the very core of the Celtic mythology the album contemplates. 'Ambiramus' (gaulish for "Voyage") is based on a late Celtic literary tradition - the so-called Immrama tales.

"'Ambiramus' is the last song we wrote for the album and it's probably the result of and a testimony to the very inspiring and creative atmosphere, in which we created Ategnatos! The song basically 'fell into place' after Alain finished the drum tracking, and it was written and arranged in just a few hours. We hope you enjoy it!”

Recordings of Ategnatos took place in their beloved New Sound Studio with their engineer of choice Tommy Vetterli. “Yet it was radically different as we only had four weeks to record this time around - as compared to the eight weeks we had for Origins.” By taking mixing duties to the skilled hand of renowned studio wizard Jens Bogren in his Fascination Street Studios in Örebro, Sweden, Eluveitie returned to the very spot where they mixed their now legendary Slania album more than ten years ago.



With Ategnatos, the dedicated nine-piece not only worked with a real string quartet (a premiere!) and granted Fabienne Erni’s sublime mastery of the harp the room it deserved; they also undertook a holistic upgrade resulting in some of the most catchy, most aggressive or most epic tunes the Swiss metal nobility has ever offered.

Tracklisting:

"Ategnatos"

"Ancus"

"Deathwalker"

"Black Water Dawn"

"A Cry in the Wilderness"

"The Raven Hill"

"The Silvern Glow"

"Ambiramus"

"Mine Is the Fury"

"The Slumber"

"Worship"

"Trinoxtion"

"Threefold Death"

"Breathe"

"Rebirth"

"Eclipse"

Trailer #1:

"Ategnatos" video:

The Swiss folk metal leaders also announced their European tour in support of the new album.

Eluveitie will join forces with Lacuna Coil and Infected Rain. The band states: "Our last few months have been extremely intense, creating Ategnatos. Now we simply cannot wait to bring our new songs to the stages and to share our passion, pure fucking metal and heartfelt Celtic mysticism with you all! And all the more we're excited to bring such great bands with us! We feel honoured to team up with our fellows of the heavyweight institution called Lacuna Coil and also with the amazing wizkid that is Infected Rain, whom we've shared festival stages with a few times already!"

Lacuna Coil adds: "Transformation is a process and as life happens you need tons of new music! That’s why we are really excited to team up with Eluveitie and our buddies in Infected Rain for this fantastic tour package. The bill is pretty diverse and interesting and we can’t wait to bring it around Europe. We will play some of our classic songs and introduce some new tunes! We know this tour is going to be rocking, and we know the fans are going to enjoy this as much as we are!"

November

2 - Bari, Italy - Demode

3 - Rome, Italy - Orion

5 - Bologna, Italy - Estragon

6 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

8 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

9 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle II

10 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

12 - Manchester, England - O2 Ritz

13 - Glasgow, Scotland - Garage

15 - Bristol, England - SWX

16 - London, England - O2 Forum Kentish Town

17 - Nottingham, England - Rock City

19 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

20 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol

21 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

22 - Leipzig, Germany - Felsenkeller

23 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

24 - Dornbirn, Austria - Conrad Sohm

26 - Bordeaux, France - Le Rocher de Palmer

27 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz II

28 - Madrid, Spain - Mon Live

29 -Toulouse, France - Le Bikini

30 - Rennes, France - L'Etage

December

1 - Paris, France - Elysée-Montmartre

3 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

4 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch

5 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Siska

8 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

12 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena

13 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia

14 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone

15 - Tallinn, Estonia - Rock Cafe

17 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben Fryshuset

18 - Oslo, Norway - Vulkan Arena

19 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Trädgarn

21 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks

Lineup:

Jonas Wolf - guitars

Matteo Sisti - whistles, bagpipes, mandola, bodhran

Nicole Ansperger - fiddle

Alain Ackermann - drums

Chrigel Glanzmann - vocals, whistles, mandola, bagpipes

Fabienne Erni - vocals, celtic harp

Kay Brem - bass

Michalina Malisz - hurdy gurdy

Rafael Salzmann - guitars