ELUVEITIE Release Ategnatos Track-By-Track Video #3; Album Out Now
April 5, 2019, 21 minutes ago
Swiss metal stars, Eluveitie, have released their new studio album, Ategnatos, via Nuclear Blast. Order the album here, and find a third track-by-track video below.
Recordings of Ategnatos took place in their beloved New Sound Studio with their engineer of choice Tommy Vetterli. “Yet it was radically different as we only had four weeks to record this time around - as compared to the eight weeks we had for Origins.” By taking mixing duties to the skilled hand of renowned studio wizard Jens Bogren in his Fascination Street Studios in Örebro, Sweden, Eluveitie returned to the very spot where they mixed their now legendary Slania album more than ten years ago.
With Ategnatos, the dedicated nine-piece not only worked with a real string quartet (a premiere!) and granted Fabienne Erni’s sublime mastery of the harp the room it deserved; they also undertook a holistic upgrade resulting in some of the most catchy, most aggressive or most epic tunes the Swiss metal nobility has ever offered.
Tracklisting:
"Ategnatos"
"Ancus"
"Deathwalker"
"Black Water Dawn"
"A Cry in the Wilderness"
"The Raven Hill"
"The Silvern Glow"
"Ambiramus"
"Mine Is the Fury"
"The Slumber"
"Worship"
"Trinoxtion"
"Threefold Death"
"Breathe"
"Rebirth"
"Eclipse"
Track-by-track video #1:
Track-by-track video #2:
Track-by-track video #3:
“Ambiramus” video:
"Ategnatos" video:
The Swiss folk metal leaders also announced their European tour in support of the new album.
Eluveitie will join forces with Lacuna Coil and Infected Rain. The band states: "Our last few months have been extremely intense, creating Ategnatos. Now we simply cannot wait to bring our new songs to the stages and to share our passion, pure fucking metal and heartfelt Celtic mysticism with you all! And all the more we're excited to bring such great bands with us! We feel honoured to team up with our fellows of the heavyweight institution called Lacuna Coil and also with the amazing wizkid that is Infected Rain, whom we've shared festival stages with a few times already!"
Lacuna Coil adds: "Transformation is a process and as life happens you need tons of new music! That’s why we are really excited to team up with Eluveitie and our buddies in Infected Rain for this fantastic tour package. The bill is pretty diverse and interesting and we can’t wait to bring it around Europe. We will play some of our classic songs and introduce some new tunes! We know this tour is going to be rocking, and we know the fans are going to enjoy this as much as we are!"
November
2 - Bari, Italy - Demode
3 - Rome, Italy - Orion
5 - Bologna, Italy - Estragon
6 - Milan, Italy - Live Club
8 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn
9 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle II
10 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
12 - Manchester, England - O2 Ritz
13 - Glasgow, Scotland - Garage
15 - Bristol, England - SWX
16 - London, England - O2 Forum Kentish Town
17 - Nottingham, England - Rock City
19 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
20 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol
21 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
22 - Leipzig, Germany - Felsenkeller
23 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle
24 - Dornbirn, Austria - Conrad Sohm
26 - Bordeaux, France - Le Rocher de Palmer
27 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz II
28 - Madrid, Spain - Mon Live
29 -Toulouse, France - Le Bikini
30 - Rennes, France - L'Etage
December
1 - Paris, France - Elysée-Montmartre
3 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
4 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch
5 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Siska
8 - Vienna, Austria - Arena
12 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena
13 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia
14 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone
15 - Tallinn, Estonia - Rock Cafe
17 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben Fryshuset
18 - Oslo, Norway - Vulkan Arena
19 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Trädgarn
21 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks
Lineup:
Jonas Wolf - guitars
Matteo Sisti - whistles, bagpipes, mandola, bodhran
Nicole Ansperger - fiddle
Alain Ackermann - drums
Chrigel Glanzmann - vocals, whistles, mandola, bagpipes
Fabienne Erni - vocals, celtic harp
Kay Brem - bass
Michalina Malisz - hurdy gurdy
Rafael Salzmann - guitars