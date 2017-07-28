ELUVEITIE Release “Lvgvs” Music Video

Eight years after melodic death/folk metal masters Eluveitie released their acoustic album Evocation I, the Swiss musicians have stored their electronic instruments again in the rehearsal room. Evocation II - Pantheon will be released August 18th via Nuclear Blast Records. An official video for “Lvgvs” is available for streaming below.

Tracklisting:

“Dureððu”

“Epona”

“Svcellos II (Sequel)”

“Nantosvelta”

“Tovtatis”

“Lvgvs”

“Grannos”

“Cernvnnos”

“Catvrix”

“Artio”

“Aventia”

“Ogmios”

“Esvs”

“Antvmnos”

“Tarvos II (Sequel)”

“Belenos”

“Taranis”

“Nemeton”

“Lvgvs” video:

In The Studio trailer:

“Epona” video:

The Story Of “Epona” video:

(Photo - Manuel Vargas)