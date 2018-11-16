ELUVEITIE – Second Trailer Streaming For 10th Anniversary Edition Of Slania Album

Swiss folk metallers Eluveitie have released a second trailer for the 10th anniversary edition of their Slania album. Find the clip below.

A message from the band: "In February 2008 we were rather unknown Swiss folk-metal newcomers. Yet we published an album which is now heralded as one of the most important reasons for our break-through: Slania.

"What Eluveitie achieved with that album is not something you could call a phenomena. It‘s much more the product of hard, passionate work; the kind of work you put into something you love with all your heart. Even though we went quickly from being an underground act to being internationally successful, we had to fight our way to the top, shedding blood, sweat and tears! Euphoric reactions, sold-out shows and a newfound respect the world over were the well-earned rewards for their hard work. For the band and also for the fans, Slania still has a special place in Eluveitie's discography."

Chrigel Glanzmann comments: “How time flies - hard to believe that it’s already 10 years since we’ve released this album! These last ten years have been incredibly intense, they led us through many a trial and brought us a myriad of blessings. They’ve led us to countless places all around this earth. And all through the years, the songs of this album were with us and we’re still playing them live today! So we're proud of Slania and we're really happy with this re-release and also pretty excited about the bonus goodies it comes with! We hope you'll enjoy as much as we do! Cheers!”

Tracklisting:

"Samon"

"Primordial Breath"

"Inis Mona"

"Grey Sublime Archon"

"Anagantios"

"Bloodstained Ground"

"The Somber Lay"

"Slania’s Song"

"Giamonios"

"Tarvos"

"Calling The Rain"

"Elembivos"

Bonus material:

"Samon" (Acoustic Version)

Interview With Slania

"Samon" (demo)

"Primordial Breath" (demo)

"Inis Mona" (demo)

"Bloodstained Ground" (demo)

"Tarvos" (demo)

Trailer #2:

Trailer #1: