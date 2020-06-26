ELUVEITIE Vocalist CHRIGEL GLANZMANN To Guest On MESSIAH Comeback EP

Swiss folk metallers Eluveitie have checked in with the following update:

"Hey everybody! Legends don’t die! We're excited our dear friends, fellow countrymen and thrash / death metal icons Messiah are back! They’re not only back, but just finished recording some brutal music for all of us. Their first releases in 26 years!

Their upcoming EP, Fatal Grotesque Symbols - Darken Universe, will be out on August 7th and, among other treasures, contain a re-recording of the unparalleled Messiah classic 'Extreme Cold Weather' sung by none else than our Chrigel Glanzmann together with Messiah‘s Andi Kaina.

Watch the EP trailer below. Their full-lenght album, Fracmont, will follow on September 11th.

Don’t forget to check them out! You can pre-order both releases here here.

A heartfelt & brutal cheers!"