ELVENKING Announce Divination Tour

Italian folk power metal band, Elvenking, will embark on a headlining tour for their latest studio album, Divination, in April.

Following the success of Divination, which reached #43 in the German album chart, the band will play a co-headlining tour with their label mates Brothers Of Metal in January, which will now be followed by the Divination European tour just shortly after.

Tracklisting:

"Perthro"

"Heathen Divine"

"Divination"

"Silverseal"

"The Misfortune Of Virtue"

"Eternal Eleanor"

"Diamonds In The Night"

"Under The Sign Of A Black Star"

"Malefica Doctrine"

"Sic Semper Tyrannis"

"Warden Of The Bane"

"Reader Of The Runes - Book I"

"Divination" video:

"Silverseal" video:

"Under The Sign Of A Black Star" lyric video: