ELVENKING Debut “The One We Shall Follow” Music Video

Italian metallers Elvenking have released a music video for "The One We Shall Follow", a track from their Secrets Of The Magick Grimoire album, released last year via AFM Records. Order the album in various formats at this location, and check out the new video below.

Tracklisting:

“Invoking The Woodland Spirit”

“Draugen’s Maelstrom”

“The One We Shall Follow”

“The Horned Ghost And The Sorcerer”

“A Grain Of Truth”

“The Wolves Will Be Howling Your Name”

“3 Ways To Magick”

“Straight Inside Your Winter”

“The Voynich Manuscript”

“Summon The Dawn Light”

“At The Court Of The Wild Hunt”

“A Cloak Of Dusk”

Bonus tracks for digi and vinyl (gold and clear green limited) versions:

“Petalstorm”

“The Open Breach”

“Jigsaw Puzzle” (2010 Version)

“Skywards” (2008 Version)

“The One We Shall Follow” video:

“Invoking The Woodland Spirit” video:

“The Horned Ghost And The Sorcerer”:

“Draugen’s Maelstrom” lyric video: