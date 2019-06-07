ELVENKING Launch Lyric Video For New Song "Under The Sign Of A Black Star"

After nine strong albums, Italian folk power metal band, Elvenking takes the next step in their career: Reader Of The Runes - Divination will be released on August 30 via AFM Records. A lyric video for the song "Under The Sign Of A Black Star" can be found below.

With this album, the group creates a complete new world embracing and containing the essence of Elvenking, the concept of their message and the atmospheres of their music. Built as a concept, Reader Of The Runes - Divination is an adventurous journey into a mystic world of runes, magic and ancient powers far away from the visible.

The band about their new album: "Expect big melodies, folk tunes, lots of acoustic breaks and heavy stuff in an album that those who already listened to it already consider (one of) our best ever."

Reader Of The Runes - Divination will be available on digipak, ltd. gatefold vinyl and boxset. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Perthro"

"Heathen Divine"

"Divination"

"Silverseal"

"The Misfortune Of Virtue"

"Eternal Eleanor"

"Diamonds In The Night"

"Under The Sign Of A Black Star"

"Malefica Doctrine"

"Sic Semper Tyrannis"

"Warden Of The Bane"

"Reader Of The Runes - Book I"

"Under The Sign Of A Black Star" lyric video: