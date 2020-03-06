ELVENKING Postpone Divination Tour As Vocalist Recovers From Complicated Surgery

With a heavy heart, Italian folk metal heroes Elvenking announce that they have to postpone their Divination Tour, originally planned for April 2020. Tickets for all shows stay valid.

The band states: "It is with a sad heart that we have to announce the postponement of our upcoming Divination Tour. As some of you might already know, Damna, our vocalist, had to undergo surgery in order to fight his long time battle with Crohn's Disease. It should have been quite an ordinary operation, but the situation was more complicated than expected. Everything went well, but this means that he will have to take a couple of months of total rest in order to heal and fully restore. It is sad that we have to temporarily cancel the tour but our booking agency is already re-scheduling it. The first five shows are already confirmed and more info will come later on. We really hope this won't cause any problem to who was planning to come and see us on this tour, we know we can count on your understanding and support.“

The first five shows are already confirmed:

November

30 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randal Club

December

1 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv

2 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

3 - Weinheim, Germany - Café Central

4 - Prague, Czech Republic - Noca Chmelnice

More live dates will be announced soon, stay tuned and keep an eye on the official band channels for more information.