ELVENKING To Release Secrets Of The Magick Grimoire Album In November; “Draugen’s Maelstrom” Lyric Video Streaming

Italian metallers, Elvenking, will release their new album, Secrets Of The Magick Grimoire, on November 10th via AFM Records. A lyric video for the album track “Draugen’s Maelstrom” is available for streaming below.

Tracklisting:

“Invoking The Woodland Spirit”

“Draugen’s Maelstrom”

“The One We Shall Follow”

“The Horned Ghost And The Sorcerer”

“A Grain Of Truth”

“The Wolves Will Be Howling Your Name”

“3 Ways To Magick”

“Straight Inside Your Winter”

“The Voynich Manuscript”

“Summon The Dawn Light”

“At The Court Of The Wild Hunt”

“A Cloak Of Dusk”

Bonus tracks for digi and vinyl (gold and clear green limited) versions:

“Petalstorm”

“The Open Breach”

“Jigsaw Puzzle” (2010 Version)

“Skywards” (2008 Version)

“Draugen’s Maelstrom” lyric video:

Pre-order the new album in various formats at this location.