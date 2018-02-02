ELVENSTORM Sign With Massacre Records; The Conjuring Album Due In June

French heavy metal band, Elvenstorm, has signed with Massacre Records, and will release its new album, The Conjuring, in late June. The band, hailing from Grenoble, has been around since 2008 and has already released two studio albums, among others, and has played countless gigs.

Elvenstorm features vocalist Laura Ferreux, guitarist Michaël Hellström, drummer Antoine Bussiere and bassist Benoit Lecuona. The cover artwork for The Conjuring can be seen below. It was created by the Russian artist Andrey Vasilchenko.

 

