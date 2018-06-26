ELVENSTORM Streaming New Song "Devil Within'"

French heavy metal band Elvenstorm will release their new album The Conjuring on July 13th via Massacre Records. The album track "Devil Within" is now available for streaming below. Pre-order the album here.

The band, hailing from Grenoble, has been around since 2008 and has already released two studio albums, among others, and has played countless gigs.

Elvenstorm features vocalist Laura Ferreux, guitarist Michaël Hellström, drummer Antoine Bussiere and bassist Benoit Lecuona. The cover artwork for The Conjuring was created by the Russian artist Andrey Vasilchenko.

Tracklisting:

"The Conjuring"

"Bloodlust"

"Ritual Of Summoning"

"Into The Night"

"Devil Within'"

"Chaos From Beyond"

"Stellar Descension"

"Evil's Dawn"

"Cross Of Damnation"

"Dawn Of Destruction"

"Devil Within'":

"Ritual Of Summoning" lyric video: