EMBER FALLS - New Album Produced And Co-Written By AMARANTHE Vocalist JAKE E.

Amaranthe vocalist Jake E., who is currently on hiatus, has checked in with the following update:

"In the beginning of 2017 the young and up and coming Finnish band Ember Falls will release their debut album through Spinefarm/Universal Music. I had the honor and the great privilege to produce the album as well co-write a lot of the songs. The album was mixed by no other then the Danish master producer Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Amaranthe, Epica), and it was fun to work side by side with him once again, but in a completely different role this time.

February 17th is a very important date. That´s the day when Ember Falls debut album will be released worldwide!"

The album tracklist is as follows:

"The Cost of Doing Business" "Falling Rain"

"Of Letting Go"

"The Enemy You Need"

"Freedom"

"COE"

"Rising Tide"

"Open Your Eyes"

"One More Time"

"Shut Down with Me"

"The Lamb Lies Down in Sacrifice"