EMERALD SABBATH Debuts "She's Gone" Music Video Featuring BLACK SABBATH Alumni DAVE WALKER And NEIL MURRAY

The Ninth Star album by Emerald Sabbath is an ambitious epic rock & classical music tribute to Black Sabbath. Founded and produced by Michael Suilleabhain, an Irish Nuclear Construction Safety Inspector, Ninth Star features 10 former members of Black Sabbath, The English Chamber Choir and much more.

The first song to be released from the album is "She's Gone", which originally featured on Sabbath's 1976 album, Technical Ecstasy. The new recording features Dave Walker, who replaced Ozzy Osbourne briefly in 1977/1978. He also fronted Idle Race, Savoy Brown and Fleetwood Mac. "She's Gone" features former Black Sabbath / Whitesnake member Neil Murray on bass guitar.

Ninth Star by Emerald Sabbath features 10 former members of Black Sabbath and much more, including: Adam Wakeman (Black Sabbath/Ozzy Osbourne), Bev Bevan (Black Sabbath/ELO), Neil Murray (Black Sabbath/Whitesnake), Terry Chimes (Black Sabbath/The Clash), Laurence Cottle (Black Sabbath/The Alan Parsons Project), Ron Keel (Black Sabbath/Ron Keel Band), Vinny Appice (Black Sabbath/Heaven & Hell), Dave Walker (Black Sabbath/Fleetwood Mac), Bobby Rondinelli (Black Sabbath/Rainbow), Tony Martin (Black Sabbath/Headless Cross), Rudy Sarzo (Ozzy Osbourne/Whitesnake) and The English Chamber Choir. Other Emerald Sabbath contributors include Will Malone and Mike Lewis (Sabotage/Technical Ecstasy) Mike Exeter (Black Sabbath/Judas Priest), Jeremy J. Lewis (Headless Cross), Mike Lewis (She's Gone) Skaila Kanja (Royal Academy Of Music) PLUS Black Sabbath album graphic designers Richard Manning and Colin Elgie (Technical Ecstasy) and Hugh Gilmour (Born Again).

Emerald Sabbath founder/producer, Michael Suilleabhain, talks about Ninth Star in the EPK video below.

“This is a quick note to all of those fans. I have been a Black Sabbath fan since 1983, when I heard them for first time. Like a lot of fans it was Black Sabbath’s debut album I heard first, and as they say, the rest is history. Over the years, I have since seen Black Sabbath a total of 82 times with every lineup [except with Ray Gillen].

"I also have a great passion for classical music, and in May 2015 I decided to mix both of them. Adam Wakeman was the first to contribute to the project, with keyboards on ‘Changes’, and then it snowballed into this final product. I decided to re-record Black Sabbath tracks and instrumentals with as many as ex-members of Black Sabbath as possible. A lot of the artists also played on the originals (such as Vinny Appice, who joined Sabbath on drums for the Heaven And Hell tour, and The English Chamber Choir on Supertzar). I then brought in a string quartet along with various classical players.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think that I would be able to do this, but my persistence paid off. I would like to thank all the ex-Black Sabbath guys for helping me with this, as well as the former Black Sabbath graphic designers, string arrangers and producers. I hope that everyone will enjoy this album.

"The ‘Ninth Star’ album is dedicated to Black Sabbath and their Fans Worldwide." - Michael Suilleabhain

Ninth Star is released via Plastic Head Distribution on February 15th. Pre-order options here.

Tracklisting and credits:

"Embryo'

Adam Wakeman: Keyboards

Bev Bevan: Percussion

Laurence Cottle: Bass

Anneka Sutcliffe: Violin

Sarah Tobias: Flute/Clarinet

"Die Young"

Ron Keel: Vocals

Vinny Appice: Drums

Rudy Sarzo: Bass

DC Cothern: Guitar

Pete Rinaldi: Guitar

Ellen Morgan: Keyboards

"Fluff"

Sarah Tobias: Flute/Clarinet

Ardeton String Quartet

Pete Rinaldi: Guitar

"Trashed"

Ron Keel: Vocals

Vinny Appice: Drums

Bev Bevan: Percussion

Laurence Cottle: Bass

Pete Rinaldi: Guitar

"Stonehenge"

Adam Wakeman: Keyboards

Laurence Cottle: Bass

Pete Rinaldi: Guitar

Sarah Tobias: Flute

"She's Gone"

Dave Walker: Vocals

Neill Murray: Bass

Bill Dwyer: Drums

Ardeton String Quartet

Lisa Ljungberg: Backing Vocals

"In For The Kill"

Tony Martin: Vocals

Laurence Cottle: Bass

Bobby Rondinelli: Drums

Pete Rinaldi: Guitars

Adam Wakeman: Keyboards

"Orchid"

Neil Murray: Bass

Sarah Tobias: Flute/Clarinet

Ardeton String Quartet

Pete Rinaldi: Guitar

"Hole In The Sky"

Ron Keel: Vocals

Bobby Rondinelli: Drums

Laurence Cottle: Bass

Pete Rinaldi: Guitar

"Changes"

Michael Suilleabhain: Vocals

Adam Wakeman: Keyboards

Laurence Cottle: Bass

Bev Bevan: Percussion

Queenie May: Backing Vocals

Annela Sutcliffe: Violin

Sarah Tobias: Flute/Clarinet

"Supertzar"

English Chamber Choir

Adam Wakeman: Keyboards

Terry Chimes: Drums

Laurence Cottle: Bass

Pete Rinaldi: Guitar

Skaila Kanja: Harp

Elen Morgan: Glockenspiel

EPK: