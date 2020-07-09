EMERALD SABBATH Featuring RON KEEL, VINNY APPICE, RUDY SARZO Cover "Die Young", New Video Available

Black Sabbath tribute band Emerald Sabbath - featuring vocalist Ron Keel, drummer Vinny Appice (Black Sabbath, Dio), bassist Rudy Sarzo (Quiet Riot, Ozzy Osbourne), guitarists Dave "DC" Cothern and Pete Rinaldi, along with keyboardist Ellen Morgan - have released a video for their version of "Die Young".

The song originally appeared on Sabbath's 1980 album, Heaven And Hell. The clip, which can be seen below, was shot in Sioux Falls, South Dakota by Dave Eggen and edited by Leonard Quenneville.