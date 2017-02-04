EMERALD To Release Reckoning Day Album In March; Details Revealed

Düdingen, Switzerland-based metal band, Emerald, will release their new album, Reckoning Day, via Pure Steel Records on March 24th. The pre-order phase will start on March 10th. The album will be released as a limited edition, with a bonus track and a patch, and as a normal version.

Since their 2007 release Hymns To Steel, Emerald have been part of the Pure Steel family. Within this productive collaboration two more excellent albums - Re-Forged (2010) and Unleashed (2012)) were released.

The band has been around for more than 20 years now and is finally ready to present its long-awaited seventh studio album, with a whole new lineup. After the departure of singer Thomas L. Winkler it became really quiet around the band since the long-distance collaboration with the new American singer George Call (Aska, ex-Omen) turned out to be very difficult. After two years, Emerald and George parted ways as friends. This collaboration still resulted in two songs that are now included on the new album Reckoning Day (plus one bonus track on the limited-edition version).

A more than worthy replacement on vocals was finally found in the great Swiss singer Mace Mitchell, who refined the remaining songs with his powerful voice and finally finished the record.

Those who know Emerald, know what they will get with Reckoning Day: Pounding drums, heavy riffs and melodic leads, reinforced with vigorous power metal vocals with balls and a transparent but also very powerful production by V.O. Pulver (Gurd, Poltergeist, Destruction).

On the second half of the album, Emerald integrated a concept called The Burgundian Wars, which is based on the historical novel Der Löwe von Burgund by the band’s keyboard player, Thomas Vaucher.

On Reckoning Day, Emerald celebrate more than 60 minutes of heavy metal in its purest form, which will leave no real fan disappointed.

Tracklisting:

“Only The Reaper Wins”

“Black Pyramid”

“Evolution In Reverse”

“Horns Up”

“Beyond Forever”

“Through The Storm”

“Ridden By Fear”

“Mist Of The Past”

“Trees Full Of Tears”

“Lament Of The Fallen”

“Reckoning Day”

“Reign Of Steel”

“Signum Die”

“Fading History”

“End Of The World” (Bonus track)

(Photo - Stéphane Schmutz)