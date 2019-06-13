EMIL BULLS Launch Music Video For Cover Of THE KILLERS Hit "Mr. Brightside"

Germany's Emil Bulls have released a new track off their new covers album, Mixtape, out now via AFM Records. It's a cover of The Killers song "Mr. Brightside". Watch the video below, and order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Survivor" (Destiny's Child cover)

"Tell It To My Heart" (Taylor Dayne cover)

"Mr. Brightside" (The Killers cover)

"Grenade" (Bruno Mars cover)

"River" (Eminem feat. Ed Sheeran cover)

"Rebel Yell" (Billy Idol cover)

"Jesus He Knows Me" (Genesis cover)

"You Should See Me In A Crown" (Billie Eilish cover)

"Jungle Drum" (Emiliana Torrini cover)

"The Hills" (The Weeknd cover)

"We Built This City" (Starship cover)

"Where Is My Mind" (Pixies cover)

"Every You Every Me" (Placebo cover)

"Kids" (MGMT cover)

"Mr. Brightside" video:

"The Hills" video:

"You Should See Me In A Crown" video:

"Tell It To My Heart" video:

Survivor" video: