Munich's Emil Bulls performed at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival for the first time in 2017. Quality video of the band's full performance can be seen below.

Setlist:

"Intro"

"Hearteater"

"The Most Evil Spell"

"The Way Of The Warrior"

"Here Comes The Fire"

"Not Tonight Josephine"

"The Jaws Of Oblivion"

"The Age Of Revolution"

"When God Was Sleeping"

"Worlds Apart"

"Between The Devil"