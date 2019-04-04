EMIL BULLS Release Music Video For Cover Of TAYLOR DAYNE Hit "Tell It To My Heart"

Germany's Emil Bulls have released a new track off their upcoming covers album, Mixtape, out May 24th via AFM Records. It's a cover of the Taylor Dayne hit, "Tell It To My Heart". Watch the video below, and pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Survivor" (Destiny's Child cover)

"Tell It To My Heart" (Taylor Dayne cover)

"Mr. Brightside" (The Killers cover)

"Grenade" (Bruno Mars cover)

"River" (Eminem feat. Ed Sheeran cover)

"Rebel Yell" (Billy Idol cover)

"Jesus He Knows Me" (Genesis cover)

"You Should See Me In A Crown" (Billie Eilish cover)

"Jungle Drum" (Emiliana Torrini cover)

"The Hills" (The Weeknd cover)

"We Built This City" (Starship cover)

"Where Is My Mind" (Pixies cover)

"Every You Every Me" (Placebo cover)

"Kids" (MGMT cover)

"Tell It To My Heart" video:

Survivor" video: